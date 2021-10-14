Tuscarawas County ADC recognizes National Medicine Abuse Awareness Month

CONTACT: Meghan Barwick, Public Information Officer. Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Recognizes Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Lowndes County, Georgia: The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners has recognized that October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Now in its 18th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity across our Nation. Held every October, Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a collaborative effort between government and industry to ensure everyone in the Nation has the resources they need to be safer and more secure online. The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners are proud to support this important online safety awareness and education initiative, which is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Comments / 0