Robert De Niro Spotted in NYC with Rarely-Seen Biracial Kids from Different Black Partners

Renowned actor Robert De Niro is a proud father of six biracial children from different Black women. A week ago, the "Godfather" star was spotted enjoying a day out in New York City with his rarely-seen kids.

With his incredible performances in films and television, actor Robert De Niro has cemented his rightful place in Hollywood. He is best known for roles in movies such as "The Godfather" and "The Irishman."

Though revered as a brilliant actor, De Niro is most proud of as a father of six biracial children — daughters Drena, 50, and Helen, 9; sons Raphael, 44, twins Julian and Aaron, 25, and Elliot, 23.

Last week, De Niro was spotted walking around New York City with his children Julian, Elliot, and Helen. He donned a facemask while his kids had no face coverings despite the pandemic still raging on.

The 78-year-old actor appeared relaxed as he wore beige trousers, a brown polo top, and a blue zip-up jacket. Like him, his adorable children were also dressed in comfortable clothes.

Meanwhile, his other offspring, Drena, Raphael, and Aaron, were not around him. De Niro is known to be very private about his children, and his recent day out with half of his kids was a rare sighting.

THE WOMEN IN DE NIRO'S LIFE

De Niro shares his six children with three different women — ex-wives and actresses Diahnne Abbott and Grace Hightower and ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. Abbott is De Niro's first wife, who he married in 1976.

Despite having a 12-year marriage, De Niro and Abbott divorced in 1988.

The veteran actor's marriage to Abbott makes him a stepfather to Drena, his ex-wife's daughter from a previous marriage. He later adopted Drena, who later followed in their footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Drena began her career working as a model before moving to the world of film. She appeared in the 1996 movie "Grace of My Heart," "Great Expectations" 1998, and in "A Star Is Born" in 2018.

De Niro and Abbott are also parents to Raphael, who ventured into acting like his sister. Raphael starred in films with his father from an early age, including "Awakenings" and "Raging Bull."

However, acting was a brief stint for him as he pursued a career in real estate and founded his firm, De Niro Team. He has worked with many celebrities, including Renée Zellweger, Jon Bon Jovi, and Travis Kalanick.

De Niro and Abbott ended their 12-year marriage with their divorce in 1988. Following his split from his ex-wife, De Niro made headlines for dating Smith, an actress, and model.

While there is not much information about Smith and De Niro, they reportedly dated for some time in the late 1990s before they split up. The former couple shares twin sons Julian and Aaron, who were born through a surrogate.

After he and Smith broke up, De Niro took another chance at love, tying the knot with actress Grace Hightower in 1997. The couple welcomed their son Elliot the following year.

Raising Elliot was quite a challenge as he was born with special needs. But the pair was persistent in finding their son an outlet to enjoy his life. Consequently, they signed him up for tennis lessons.

In 2011, De Niro and Hightower welcomed their daughter, Helen, through surrogacy.

As the boy fell in love with the sport, Hightower noted that playing tennis helped her son become socially active and confident. Amid the support they gave together to their son, the couple split in 1999.

THEIR MARITAL PROBLEMS

In 2004, the notoriously private couple renewed their vows after reconciling with each other. In 2011, De Niro and Hightower welcomed their daughter, Helen, through surrogacy.

But as time progressed, the "Taxi Driver" actor and his wife decided to end their marriage. They separated in 2018, but issues related to ongoing legal proceedings, among others, have stalled their divorce.

Before their separation, Hightower and De Niro experienced marital issues. The estranged couple's issues allegedly included violence, alcohol, drug abuse, and squandering of millions of money for luxurious items.

A BITTER CUSTODY BATTLE

In the couple's latest court battle in New York, the "Goodfellas" actor's divorce lawyer pointed out Hightower's extravagant spending habits, such as buying lavish items from designer brands.

Hightower reportedly spent millions worth of expensive items. The divorce lawyer claimed the actor was overworked in trying to maintain the lavish lifestyle of his estranged wife.

Robert even suffered a leg injury last May while shooting a new Martin Scorsese film in Oklahoma. He said he tore a muscle while filming the "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Being injured on set was an unexpected turn of events, but it became manageable afterward. De Niro noted that more injuries would likely occur to him as he grows old.

DE NIRO'S MYSTERY WOMAN

During his bitter divorce from Hightower, De Niro has remained silent. But amid his divorce, he was reportedly spotted with a mystery woman while celebrating his 78th birthday in France.

The "Heat" actor and the unidentified woman left a French hotel and headed for a boat ride. They offered each other's support as they crossed into the boat and later walked hand-in-hand.

A SENSITIVE FATHER OF SIX

De Niro has remained tight-lipped about his recent French vacation with the unknown woman. Just as he is silent about his dating life, "The Intern" actor also rarely speaks about his children.

While the doting dad has been reluctant to discuss his kids, he seems to love them dearly. He opened up in a 2020 interview that when he became a parent, he became more sensitive.

When asked if his other children would join show business, De Niro shared that he is fine with his children deciding to become actors. He added that he would support them as long as it would make them happy.

One of the pieces of advice De Niro gave his kids about acting was never to be afraid to reach what they really believe is right for them. "It's important for them to find their own lane," he added.