Commentary: Washington’s big spending plans promise much, but will they be worth the cost?

By Editorials
Lima News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere seems to be something for everyone in the massive spending packages now working their way through Congress. And with a price tag of $4.6 trillion, or $37,400 per household, offering something for everyone — be it government-paid family leave, monthly child payments, free community college, union dues write-offs, a $12,500 electric vehicle tax credit or new bike paths — is easy.

