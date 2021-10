WABASHA, Minnesota — On the banks of the Mississippi River in Wabasha, the National Eagle Center lives up to its name. "We are right here in the heart of bald eagle territory," said Ed Hahn, the center's marketing manager. "Back when they were still critically endangered, this location was one of the last places in the lower 48 United States where bird enthusiasts and eagle watchers could come and see a bald eagle in the wintertime."

