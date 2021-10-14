CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s a Japanese Summer Home in the Middle of L.A., Thanks to One Menswear Brand

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Back in April, just a few days before dressing Minari director Lee Isaac Chung for the Oscars, the founders of the rising L.A. label Goodfight—Caleb Lin, Julia Chu, Calvin Nguyen, and Christina Chou—told GQ they had two big goals for 2021: launch a core line of seasonless essentials and open their own retail space. As of last Friday, the quartet can officially cross both items off their to-do list, thanks to “Everyday Technology,” Goodfight's freshly-launched pop-up shop celebrating the brand's new capsule collection of the same name.

