Why Miley Cyrus chose to tell a concert crowd about her panic attack

Miley Cyrus is opening up to fans about her struggles with mental health--even if that means doing so in the middle of a performance.

Over the past few years, a growing number of celebrities have become more and more honest about depression, anxiety, and other mental health struggles, but we’ve never seen a huge star like Miley discuss it, in real time, on stage.

At Summerfest last month, the former Hannah Montana actress confessed to a packed crowd that she thought she was about to have a panic attack.

“I just want to be honest in how I’m feeling, because I think by being honest about that, then, it makes me less afraid,” she told the audience. She went on to say, getting used to being back on stage, but where’s nowhere else that I’d rather be.”

Still, despite her anxiety, Cyrus ended her set by calling Summerfest “the greatest concert in the world.”

Opening up like this could mean so much for so many of Miley’s fans, especially since she’s showing that panic attacks can happen at any moment--even while onstage doing something you love.

It’s clear just how much the “Wrecking Ball” singer enjoys being on stage, constantly posting heartfelt captions following her return to the stage a few months back. She just performed at her last festival of 2021, after which she took to Instagram to thank her fans, her team, and everyone else involved.

“Last festival show of the year! Thank YOU to everyone who came to see me live & if you couldn’t make it your support from afar means EVERYTHING! ” she wrote in her caption on Instagram. “I felt the love every night & it is always my honor to perform for you! This was a show that revolved around evolution… instead of running from change embracing the fact that it is one of the only constants on earth! That & breath!”

The singer continued, “Every day we’re alive we can rely on those 2 things to keep us moving forward on our own unique journey! Without those 2 important factors… it’s over. Growing up is inevitable…. Growing old is optional! ❤️💕 I love you!”