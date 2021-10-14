CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin lawmaker returns to work after bout of COVID-19

By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin legislator returned to work Thursday for the first time since COVID-19 left him breathing through a ventilator. Republican Sen. Andre Jacque, of De Pere, was hospitalized Aug. 16 after testing positive for the coronavirus and testifying at a packed Capitol hearing without a mask. He was placed on a ventilator Aug. 23 but improved enough that doctors discharged him on Sept. 21 to a rehab facility. He said last week that he's still using a walker but is feeling better every day.

