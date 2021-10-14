CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Central Texans appointed to the Texas Aerospace & Aviation Advisory Committee

By Dean Wetherbee
fox44news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Greg Abbott appointed eight people to the Texas Aerospace and Aviation Advisory Committee on Thursday. Among them are two Central Texans: Jim Allmon of Waco and Laren Dreyer of McGregor. Allmon is the President and CEO of Blackhawk Aerospace. Allmon served in the U.S. Air Force, is a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and the General Aviation Manufactures Association Board of Directors. He attended the University of Maryland, and received his pilot training from Spartan School of Avionics in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

