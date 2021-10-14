CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga looked like a boss strutting in a boa made up of $100 bills

By Fabiana Buontempo
Lady Gaga is known for many things, one of them being her outrageous style. Some of the singer’s most iconic looks include her VMA meat dress, her wearing sky-high platforms in the street, and when she wore several Met Gala looks in one night… talk about a fashion legend.

The meat dress worn at the MTV VMAs in 2010 was one of Lady Gaga’s most iconic fashion looks.

More recently, Gaga was spotted landing in Las Vegas on her private flight earlier this week wearing a custom-made boa made of $100 bills. In case those in Vegas with the singer didn’t catch a good enough glimpse of her, the ‘I’ll Never Love Again’ singer also posted a picture of her look to her Instagram page. She captioned it, “Back to Vegas baby with Haus of Gaga ❤️ #jazz #loveforsale.”

Gaga has a boutique of her costumes at the Park MGM Hotel. The store is described as “an ever-changing experience featuring Lady Gaga’s most iconic fashion pieces from her personal vault spanning more than 10 years of cultural, musical and fashion reinvention.”

In the photo, the 35-year-old is seen strutting on her private plane wearing a $1,300 black and white Magda Butrym polka dot dress, a hot pink Hermès Kelly bag worth $22,550, Valentino cat eye sunglasses, and of course, her money boa.

Tony Bennett retires from performing and cancels 2021 tour with Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver stun in ‘House of Gucci’ trailer

Lady Gaga’s footwear of choice this week was a pair of 9-inch platform boots

Gaga is one busy bee! She just finished promoting her latest album with legendary singer, Tony Bennett . Prior to that she wrapped filming on the ‘House of Gucci’ film in Italy.

Lady Gaga
Boa
Tony Bennett
