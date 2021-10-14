CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Tickets for NWSL Championship in Louisville go on sale Friday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets will be available Friday for Saturday's National Women's Soccer League championship at Lynn Family Stadium. League officials announced Wednesday that the championship was moving from Portland to Louisville at the request of players. It was originally scheduled to be played at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, at noon Eastern Time. It will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

