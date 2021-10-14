Futures Finalist Carissa Rinard Commits to Auburn for Fall 2023

At last year's FHSAA 3A state championships, Rinard, a sophomore, took 3rd in the 100 fly (55.56) and 4th in the 100 back (56.42). Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.