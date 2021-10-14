CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers to use Corey Knebel as Game 5 opener in surprising move

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers were widely expected to name 20-game winner Julio Urias their starting pitcher for Game 5 of the NLDS on Friday night, but they have decided to go with a much different approach. Corey Knebel, who has never started a postseason game in his career, will be...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buster Olney
Person
Corey Knebel
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Times#Buster Espn#Time
Sports Illustrated

How Should We Feel About the Astros?

The Astros are tearing the cover off the ball this postseason, just as they have all year. And don’t let Ryan Tepera fool you, they are not doing so with the aid of illicit activities. It’s been nearly two years since we first learned about the Astros’ cheating en route to winning the 2017 World ...
MLB
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Dodgers Announce Wild Card Game Roster With a Few Surprises

The Dodgers and Cardinals will play to survive tonight in Los Angeles. With everything on the line in the Wild Card Game, you can expect both teams to have all guys ready to go at any point tonight. Dave Roberts had said on Tuesday that he did expect the team...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers News: Corey Knebel Starting Was Not Just a Dave Roberts Decision

The Dodgers will not be going with Julio Urias to start Game 5 of the National League Division Series. After days building up to Julio taking the ball on normal rest, the team pivoted and chose to open with Corey Knebel. That brought a lot of confusion and backlash from...
MLB
giants365.com

Dodgers to start reliever Corey Knebel vs. Giants in winner-take-all Game 5 of NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are starting right-handed reliever Corey Knebel instead of left-handed starter Julio Urias against the San Francisco Giants in Thursday's winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. Urias isn't dealing with an injury, which means that Knebel will likely serve as an opener, paving the way for Urias to pitch the bulk of the innings in the decisive matchup.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Mookie Betts, Fernando Tatis Jr. Lead MLB in Jersey Sales; 4 Dodgers in Top 10

The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers remain the most popular team in baseball when it comes to jersey sales. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts had the top-selling jersey in MLB for the second straight season. He was joined in the top 10 by teammates Clayton Kershaw (fifth), Cody Bellinger (sixth) and World Series MVP Corey Seager (eighth).
MLB
NBC Bay Area

Giants-Dodgers Lineups: No Surprises to Start NLDS Game 1

SAN FRANCISCO -- For their MLB playoff opener, the Giants are going with a lineup they haven't used all year. Gabe Kapler will send a familiar group of eight out against Dodgers co-ace Walker Buehler, but there's a new order as the Giants alternate lefties and righties. Here's how they'll...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy