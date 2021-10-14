CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Halloween

Opinion: Tips for keeping Halloween safe

By William Bloss
ncadvertiser.com
 4 days ago

For some people, Halloween is the ultimate holiday, more fun than most, more silly than all. Where else can you dress up with the intended purpose of scaring the daylights out of adults and little kids alike (or pretend to), adorn your house and yard with decorations that have no other purpose than to assist your costume in its role or send a message to your neighbors, and give away and keep sugar-loaded sweets all on one night? With complete approval of the vast majority of your community?

www.ncadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

As Halloween approaches, doctor gives tips on trick-or-treating safely

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Halloween is right around the corner, and health professionals are trying to keep people safe from COVID-19 when trick-or-treating begins. Dr. Mark Burns, an infectious disease specialist with UofL Health, offered general health tips for families who plan to go trick-or-treating this year. “[Children] should continue...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Newswise

Another COVID-19 Halloween: Keeping Kids Safe from Viruses, Allergies and Asthma

Newswise — ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (October 5, 2021) – You’re not alone this year if you just want things to return to “pre-COVID normal”, including fall activities such as Halloween celebrations. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus is still present throughout the country, and both kids and adults, especially those who are unvaccinated, are at risk to become infected if there are no precautions in place.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Woodlands Online& LLC

Keeping Your Dog Safe This Fall

When temperatures reach 100 degrees in the summer, most pet parents know to be cautious of a few things — hot pavement, overheating, dehydration, and sunburn. But many pet parents forget that even though the weather is starting to cool down, there are still things they should be on the lookout for to ensure their pup’s health and safety.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Party#Pets#Alcohol#Flame Retardant
WTNH.com

‘Better than last year’: How to keep Halloween safe as COVID-19 lingers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Well, I think it’s probably going to be better than last year,” sixth-grader Maeve O’Shaughnessey of North Haven said. That’s a popular opinion, but as the pandemic lingers, how should we celebrate Halloween safely?. “A trick-or-treat treasure hunt,” O’Shaughnessey suggested. “That’s a tongue twister!”. “I...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
wvlt.tv

TDOC launches ‘Operation Blackout’ to keep children safe during Halloween

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Correction is aiming to protect children with the launch of its annual statewide operation that keeps children safe from sex offenders during Halloween. “Operation Blackout” adds protection for children by setting specific rules that sex offenders must follow during the month of...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Halloween
ncadvertiser.com

Middletown doctor: Forget the tricks and keep the treats this Halloween

MIDDLETOWN — Fall is here, and with the festivities, there are many temptations and goodies offered by the approaching holidays of Halloween and Thanksgiving. Following a few do’s and don’ts can make the celebrations a little safer and more healthy for both children and parents. Treats for special diets. Food...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eye On Annapolis

Internet Safety for Children: Tips to Keep Kids Safe Online

If your child will soon start using the Internet or has already started (opening webpages, downloading something, playing games on the internet), be sure to tell them that the difference between “right” and “wrong”, “good” and “bad”, “dangerous” and “safe” on the Internet is the same as in real life.
KIDS
abcnews4.com

Dee Norton gives tech tips to keep kids safe online

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center provided tech tips Thursday to help kids stay safe online. Research suggests children who spend more than 30 minutes online per day may experience more feelings of loneliness and depression, a Dee Norton spokesperson said. Parents are encouraged to learn what content their children encounter online.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
childrensdayton.org

7 tips to keep teens safe behind the wheel

In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week (October 17-23, 2018), Dayton Children’s Hospital and Safe Kids Greater Dayton urges teens and their families to discuss smart strategies for staying safe behind the wheel. Facts about teen driver fatalities:. Motor vehicle crashes remain the leading cause of death for American...
KIDS
Woodlands Online& LLC

7 Important Tips to Always Keep Your Pet Safe

Effectively caring for your pet involves consistent attention to all areas of their life to ensure their overall protection. Pet-proof your home, yard and garage. Make sure all chemicals, cleaning products, drugs, supplements, toxic foods, poisonous indoor and outdoor plants, pool and hot tub supplies, trash, antifreeze, tools and more are out of reach of curious noses and paws!
PETS
13abc.com

Restaurant workers caught on camera retrieving discarded meat from dumpster

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Pictures from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department show what a sanitarian saw after a health inspection Sept 27, 2021, at New China Chef in the Shops at Arrowhead Point at the corner of Perrysburg-Holland and Heatherdowns. According to the report, the sanitarian, “Observed a bowl of...
TOLEDO, OH
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
SPY

The Best Customized Dog Food for Picky Pooches

Customized dog food has become quite popular in recent years with companies like The Farmer’s Dog and Just Food for Dogs offering subscription services. If you don’t have to lug a 90-pound bag of food home, then why not give it a try? Another perk of customized dog food is the well, customized food. If your dog has any allergies, then this is a way to nip those in the bud right away. Feed your dog food you know won’t upset their stomach or cause them to have a reaction. Knowing what your dog is eating every day gives pet...
PETS
CatTime

Can Cats Eat Tuna? Is Tuna Safe For Cats?

The answer to that question is yes, most cats can safely eat some tuna, but only in moderation and only under certain conditions. In some circumstances, tuna can be very harmful to cats. Here's what you should know about feeding tuna to cats. The post Can Cats Eat Tuna? Is Tuna Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy