Prince William Admits He Fears Giving Charlotte and Louis 'the Burden' of Climate Change Worry

By Lanford Beard
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William is hoping the worrying — and fighting for change — he's doing today will ease some of the "burden" on his children when they grow up. Talking to the BBC about his goals and vision for his ambitious Earthshot Prize, the Duke of Cambridge said that while his oldest child, 8-year-old Prince George, has already started to realize in very specific ways how people are harming the planet, he's still hoping to save his younger children, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte and 3-year-old Prince Louis, from shouldering some of his worries about climate change.

people.com

#Climate Change#British Royal Family#Uk
