CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

How the global supply chain crisis is posing a political problem for President Biden

By Politics Reporter
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStuck at home — and now, accustomed to being stuck at home — Americans are buying too much stuff. But factories are still struggling to produce and deliver amid the pandemic: There aren’t enough people and parts to make stuff, enough ships to get it across the seas, enough port workers to unload it, enough space in ports to store it, enough truck drivers and railroad workers to transport it, enough warehouse workers taking jobs to sort it — and no one really knows how long this backup will last or how to fix it.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 6

Peter Isherwood
4d ago

baahahahaha....they created it, so it follows that this is what they intended. The scariest words in the world are.....I'M FROM THE GOVERNMENT, AND I'M HERE TO HELP

Reply
7
Sunshine Cantoon
4d ago

And it's only going to get worse. Keep pushing govt mandates🤣😂

Reply
11
XSoCal
4d ago

We should just go through alphabetical order because the list is long.

Reply
7
Related
eenews.net

Here’s what Manchin told the Biden team on climate

Joe Manchin wasn’t bluffing. For weeks, the conservative Democratic senator from West Virginia said publicly that he didn’t support the signature climate provision in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Why pay utilities to install clean electricity, he argued, if they were doing it already?. It’s a message Manchin conveyed...
U.S. POLITICS
goldrushcam.com

Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Colleagues Call on President Joe Biden to Combat Rising Gas Prices by Putting American-Produced Energy First

October 18, 2021 - Last week, Congressman Kevin McCarthy and Congresswoman Carol Miller (WV-03) urged President Biden to reverse his anti-American oil and natural gas production polices. Rather than negotiating with energy-producing foreign countries – which will not look out for America’s best interests – to increase production to meet the United States’ energy needs, Biden should focus on increasing America’s energy independence.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump wanted to slash the federal government. But federal agencies are doing just fine.

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series on current challenges facing the federal bureaucracy from “Rethinking Our Democracy.” A joint initiative by the Center for Effective Government (@UChicagoCEG) at the University of Chicago and Protect Democracy (@protctdemocracy), “Rethinking our Democracy” produces written series on key areas of institutional and democratic reform. All other articles can be found here.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Global Economy#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Walmart
Fox News

Top Biden officials keep being MIA during crises

As the Biden administration has juggled crises in Afghanistan, the southern border and the national supply chain, key officials, including the president himself, have declined to make visibility a top priority. The media wasn't notified until two months later that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had taken a parental leave in...
POTUS
Fox News

Fauci allegedly misled Trump administration on gain-of-function research in Wuhan: Book

A new book from an investigative Australian reporter dives into how Dr. Anthony Fauci reportedly misled the Trump administration on gain-of-function research in China. "Fauci’s public persona as a cautious, careful medical professional is contradicted by his central role in kickstarting exceptionally fraught gain-of-function research in the United States after the ban introduced in the Obama era, along with his role in funding coronavirus research in China in unsafe laboratories. Laboratories that intelligence agencies suspect may have sparked the pandemic," Sharri Markson details in her new book, "What Really Happened In Wuhan."
POTUS
International Business Times

US In 'Shipping Armageddon' But Buttigieg Gives It A Pro-Biden Spin

The United States, faced with an unprecedented supply chain crisis, has mandated 24/7 operations in ports on the West Coast, intended so that they are decongested and goods moved to destinations. In an interview with CNBC, Lior Ron, the head of Uber Freight, the logistics division of Uber Technologies, dubbed the present crisis a “shipping Armageddon," and rued that there was no single solution, and the problem could be solved only with industry wide and coordinated responses from all the stakeholders. Ron lamented that technology alone is not enough, given that the driver shortage, which compounded the problem, is human centered.
U.S. POLITICS
editorials24.com

Biden administration’s mishandling of supply chain crisis feeds inflation

Last week was another bad one for the continually disappearing Biden administration. As Americans took to social media to post pictures of bare Dunkin’ Donuts shelves, sold-out milk at big-box stores and other signs of an America in trouble, we learned that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been on paternity leave since August.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy