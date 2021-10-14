What's next for this skyline?

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Parimal M. Rohit
Don’t expect this growth — both in terms of population and skyline — to slow down anytime soon. Austin’s city bird will continue to be the crane for the next few years. While a few high-rises have either delivered or are close to being complete, expect a few more to pop up on the horizon sooner than later. In this article, experts discuss how much longer the current development cycle will last, and what it means for investors and tenants.

Austin Business Journal

Verde Square rezoning OK'd; Offices, stores, hotel could rise next to Q2 Stadium

Austin City Council approved Oct. 14 a rezoning request for Verde Square, an ambitious development by Karlin Real Estate LLC that would bring 386,000 square feet of offices, 33,900 square feet of retail space, 280 apartments and a 160-room hotel to a property adjacent to Q2 Stadium. It would be a dense addition of offices and housing in an area teeming with development activity.
Austin Business Journal

Report: Oracle could buy 9 acres next to HQ in land swap

Oracle Corp. could end up acquiring nine acres adjacent to its headquarters campus in a land swap with the city of Austin. That's according to the Austin American-Statesman, which reported Oct. 8 that voters will be asked in November to consider the deal, which could result in the city getting 48 acres farther down the Colorado River currently home to a private racetrack.
Austin Business Journal

Austin's Best CEOs: Reenie Collins of HAAM

Editor's note: This is one story from our 2021 Best CEO Awards. Go here to see the rest. One would be hard-pressed to find a group more impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic than musicians. Venues were closed down. Tours were cancelled. The future was uncertain. And that's all for a...
Austin Business Journal

With hybrid model, Founder Institute looks to create its first statewide cohort

The saying is everything is bigger in Texas, so it’s fitting the state should play host to one of the largest cohorts in Founder Institute’s global network. For its upcoming pre-seed accelerator, the entrepreneurial training and support organization is combining its three Texas chapters into one hybrid-model statewide cohort, in an effort to foster more connections and collaboration between founders and mentors across the Lone Star state.
Austin Business Journal

Will Tesla HQ squeeze Austin’s housing market?

“I don’t know, in terms of the number of employees this is going to bring, whether this will move the needle much at all, but in terms of the broader perception of Austin, it’s going to move the needle considerably," one expert said. This article looks at housing prices and statistics caught up in the Tesla effect so far and a peek at where Tesla executives are moving.
Austin Business Journal

Austin Chamber calls Abbott's ban on vaccine mandates a 'mistake'

The fight over vaccine mandates is putting businesses in a tough situation. For now, the path forward for employers is very unclear. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed Oct. 11 an executive order that bans private employers from mandating vaccines. That contrasts with the Biden administration's looming guidelines that say large companies must mandate vaccinations or conduct weekly tests for Covid-19.
Austin Business Journal

The List: Austin-area landscape architecture firms

The Austin Business Journal's 2021 list of landscape architecture firms is open to any firm in the Austin area that specializes in the design aspect of creating outdoor spaces. To be eligible, a firm must have a licensed landscape architect (RLA) on staff in Austin. The Austin area includes Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, Caldwell and Burnet counties.
Austin Business Journal

Austin's Best CEOs: Brett Bellm of BigCommerce

Brent Bellm believes in the strategy of "disruptive innovation," which has helped him excel in leadership roles from companies such as PayPal, HomeAway and BigCommerce. He's now leading one of the few public companies based in Austin — one with a 10-figure market cap. In this profile from the 2021 Best CEO Awards, read about Bellm's leadership philosophy and BigCommerce's philanthropic efforts.
Austin Business Journal

The List: Austin-area mortgage companies

What pandemic? The 2021 Austin Business Journal list of mortgage companies highlights residential mortgage loan production by local offices during 2020, and annual production tallies continue to outpace the year before. The list is ranked by the dollar volume of mortgages the local office closed for properties in the Austin...
Austin Business Journal

State of downtown Austin's recovery: Busy on the weekends, still 'eerily quiet' on weekdays

There are many signs of life returning to downtown Austin — sometimes at pre-Covid levels. But the recovery has been uneven, especially when looking at weekday foot traffic. That is of huge importance for businesses that rely on walk-up customers. We speak to a couple of them in this story, and check the latest stats from the Downtown Austin Alliance.
Austin Business Journal

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

