Djouliet Amara Joins Season 2 Cast Of CW Series – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Djouliet Amara (Riverdale, The Porter) has joined the cast of the CW’s Superman & Lois as a recurring guest star in Season 2. Amara will portray a new student at Smallville High whose past is riddled with secrets. Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch...

