Mazels are in order: Madison LeCroy is officially engaged! She confirmed the news on Thursday (October 14) nearly a week after her boyfriend Brett proposed on October 8. “I am engaged! And I’m so excited because I honestly had no clue at the time,” she said during an on Amazon Live on Thursday, via Page Six. “It was a very special moment for my family. We traveled a good bit around the world, and I kinda thought it would possibly happen then, but I think it happens when you least expect it. He involved my son [Hudson, who] is a huge part of my life, and we’ve been crying for the last week because we’ve been overwhelmed with the excitement.”

