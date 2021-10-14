16-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Teen Afghan Refugee

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 13-year-old faces attempted murder, assault and harassment charges after opening fire at a Bronx playground. It happened inside Hunts Point Playground just before 6 p.m. Thursday. Surveillance video shows the child, who appears to be holding a gun. Police say he got into an argument with another 13-year-old boy and shot him in the knee. Investigators said the boy ran from the scene with four other people. Police say the boy’s mother recognized him from the surveillance video and turned him in. The suspect has been released to his family’s custody pending his next court appearance.

BRONX, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO