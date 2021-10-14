16-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Teen Afghan Refugee
A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a young Afghan refugee in Twickenham, authorities have said. The suspect was in custody at a south-west London police station as of Thursday. The Met said that the murder of Hazrat Wali, 18, was still under investigation, and a motive has not yet been established. The Evening Standard reported that Wali was attacked on a footbridge on Tuesday, and collapsed on a busy sports field near Richmond upon Thames College, a school the teenager attended.www.thedailybeast.com
