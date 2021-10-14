CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

16-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Teen Afghan Refugee

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a young Afghan refugee in Twickenham, authorities have said. The suspect was in custody at a south-west London police station as of Thursday. The Met said that the murder of Hazrat Wali, 18, was still under investigation, and a motive has not yet been established. The Evening Standard reported that Wali was attacked on a footbridge on Tuesday, and collapsed on a busy sports field near Richmond upon Thames College, a school the teenager attended.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 3

Related
New York Post

Man beaten to death after trying to mow down people outside LA bar ID’d as dad of four

The California driver who was allegedly beaten to death after trying to mow down people outside a bar he was booted from has been identified by his family as a father of four. The new details emerged as authorities continued to investigate the deadly confrontation involving 40-year-old Melguin Lopez Santos outside the Rock It Sports Lounge in Hawthorne just after midnight Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#London Police#West London#Uk#The Evening Standard
Daily Mail

Three teenage boys aged 16 to 18 convicted of killing vulnerable 'complete stranger' who they lured to a secluded canal side, violently attacked and shoved in the water

Three teenage boys have been convicted of killing a 'vulnerable' stranger who was violently attacked before he was pushed into a canal and left to die. The body of Scott Anderton, 33, from Leigh, Greater Manchester, was found floating in the Leeds and Liverpool canal in his home town on the morning of March 25.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Man allegedly kidnaps, kills ex’s new boyfriend, then dumps body in desert

An Arizona man allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, killed him, and dumped his body in the open desert. Jerssen Perez, 18, allegedly staked out his ex’s house in Phoenix on Wednesday until 19-year-old Oscar Ortega came out at around 2:30 a.m., azfamily.com reported, citing court documents. Perez forced Ortega...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
International Business Times

11-Month-Old Girl Found Dead Inside Father's Vehicle; Pregnant Mother Arrested

A pregnant Lousiana woman has been charged with second-degree murder after her 11-month-old daughter was found dead with severe injuries inside the cargo of her husband's vehicle. The investigators took 21-year-old Kageionna Butler into custody on Oct. 10 in connection with the death of her infant daughter, Zabria Guidry, last...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Wild video shows gang assault, stabbing of 54-year-old man in NYC

Wild video released by police shows part of a vicious gang assault of a 54-year-old man in The Bronx that left the victim with a stab wound to his chest. The victim was attacked by four suspects as he stood outside of an apartment building near Townsend Avenue and East 172nd Street in Mount Eden at about 6 p.m. on Sept. 10, according to the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
Shropshire Star

Teenager arrested after death of 14-year-old found at railway station

Justin McLaughlin was found seriously injured at High Street railway station in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon. A teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy. Justin McLaughlin was found seriously injured at High Street railway station in Glasgow at around 3.45pm on Saturday. He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Couple Who Starved, Beat To Death 8-Year-Old Girl Sentenced To 40 Years

The father and stepmother of an 8-year-old Minnesota girl who was starved and beaten to death were sentenced Thursday to 40 years in connection with the child's death. Brett Hallow, 30, and Sarah Hallow, 28, pleaded guilty earlier this summer to second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter charges in the death of Autumn Hallow, who was found dead in the family's apartment in Elk River, Minnesota, last year.
ELK RIVER, MN
CBS New York

Mother Turns In 13-Year-Old Son For Shooting At Hunts Point Playground

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 13-year-old faces attempted murder, assault and harassment charges after opening fire at a Bronx playground. It happened inside Hunts Point Playground just before 6 p.m. Thursday. Surveillance video shows the child, who appears to be holding a gun. Police say he got into an argument with another 13-year-old boy and shot him in the knee. Investigators said the boy ran from the scene with four other people. Police say the boy’s mother recognized him from the surveillance video and turned him in. The suspect has been released to his family’s custody pending his next court appearance.
BRONX, NY
CBS 46

UPDATE: 16-year-old mother arrested after 2-year-old child kidnapped

UPDATE OCT. 7 (CBS46) — Clayton County Police say they have arrested the 16-year-old mother whose 2-year-old was kidnapped, according to a Facebook post. At this time, they are not providing any other details because of her age. _______________________________________________________. UPDATE (CBS46) — Clayton County Police say the missing 2-year-old has...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy