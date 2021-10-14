CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Do Cardinals have COVID-19 outbreak ahead of Browns game?

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was reported earlier this week the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals could be without two-time First-Team All-Pro pass-rusher Chandler Jones for Sunday’s game at the 3-2 Cleveland Browns after he tested positive for COVID-19. Per Dana Scott of the Arizona Republic, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury has since confirmed Jones is experiencing coronavirus symptoms, which will almost certainly make him unavailable through at least the weekend.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield: Browns announce tough news on injury

The Cleveland Browns announced today that quarterback, Baker Mayfield, has a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Should there be a concern?. The questions have been mounting for the Cleveland Browns the last two weeks, was Baker Mayfield’s shoulder healthy? He suffered a big hit vs. the Houston Texans and hasn’t really looked right since.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Scott
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Harsh Message For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will always have his critics. But one ESPN analyst had an especially harsh message for the former No. 1 overall pick. On Friday’s edition of Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott didn’t hold back in criticizing the Browns quarterback. Scott called Mayfield “the most replaceable QB” in the NFL and believes that nobody does less with more than him.
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
brownsnation.com

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Cardinals Game

Arizona flies into Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday. NFL schedulers did them a favor by pushing the start to the later afternoon window. But the Browns know they have a challenge on their hands with this 5-0 team whatever the hour. The 49ers limited the Cardinals...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Espn#American Football
brownsnation.com

Cardinals Take Shot At Cleveland On Twitter After Victory

Adding insult to injury is commonplace across sports. It’s part of that “trash talk” mentality so prevalent in sports, especially football. Following the Arizona Cardinals 37-14 thrashing of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the Cardinals Twitter account wasted no time enjoying the victory. The oh-so-familiar downtown Cleveland billboard was used...
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Message From Baker Mayfield’s Wife

Baker Mayfield’s wife had a blunt message for Cleveland Browns fans – and the rest of the NFL – following last weekend’s crushing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Browns lost a heartbreaker to the Chargers in Los Angeles, falling 47-42. While Mayfield played well in that game, he couldn’t get it done late, leading to a larger conversation about his ability to lead a team to a Super Bowl.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Make Big Announcement About Star WR Jarvis Landry

Help could be on the way for the Cleveland Browns‘ offense very soon. On Friday, the team made an important announcement regarding veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Landry, who has missed the last three games due to a knee injury, has been designated for return from injured reserve. This means he’ll be allowed to practice with the team this Friday afternoon.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kevin Stefanski Gives Update On Kareem Hunt Injury

The Cleveland Browns saw running back Kareem Hunt grab his leg in a non-contact play during the loss to the Arizona Cardinals tonight. Things went from bad to worse when Hunt was loaded on a cart and driven into the locker room. Hunt is a tough guy in every sense...
NFL
CBS Philly

‘THIS IS HOME’: Watch Zach Ertz’s Emotional Goodbye To Philadelphia After Being Traded To Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A career in Philadelphia has ended for an all-time Eagles great. It’s been an emotional week for Zach Ertz, who juggled the emotions of knowing a trade was coming and playing his final game at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night. As people in Ertz’s life started to find out he was leaving Philadelphia, there was one thing they didn’t understand, and it kind of “irked” him. While his wife Julie Ertz is originally from Arizona, and it’s closer to California where he grew up, they no longer call those states home. “This is home. Philadelphia is home,” Ertz said....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy