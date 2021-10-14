Do Cardinals have COVID-19 outbreak ahead of Browns game?
It was reported earlier this week the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals could be without two-time First-Team All-Pro pass-rusher Chandler Jones for Sunday’s game at the 3-2 Cleveland Browns after he tested positive for COVID-19. Per Dana Scott of the Arizona Republic, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury has since confirmed Jones is experiencing coronavirus symptoms, which will almost certainly make him unavailable through at least the weekend.talesbuzz.com
