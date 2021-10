PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On the heels of the Moderna COVID-19 booster recommendation, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel is now saying the Johnson & Johnson booster shot should also be approved. In Pennsylvania, efforts are underway to increase vaccines in communities where hesitancy continues to be a problem. Gov. Tom Wolf was in Philadelphia on Friday to discuss a new grant program that will provide money for vaccine outreach efforts in those areas. “This is not going to big institutions, this is going to outreach, organizations in trounces of $10,000 to $100,000,” Wolf said. “These organizations include nonprofits, they include child care institutions, educational institutions that have built trust in their communities.” Currently, Pennsylvania ranks seventh in the nation when it comes to the number of vaccinated residents.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO