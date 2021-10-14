CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Distraction: Go back in time with Ghost Shirt

Columbus Alive
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhost Shirt is one of my all-time favorite Columbus bands. Led by singer and principal songwriter Branden Barnett, the group is like the poppiest version of the Replacements or the scruffiest version of the Whiles, depending on the song, with some chamber-pop flair courtesy of violinist Samantha (Kim) Schnabel. Back...

www.columbusalive.com

Columbus Alive

Daily Distraction: 'Watch it Burn' with Blueprint

Al Shepard, aka Columbus rapper Blueprint, is always creating. The man is a filmmaker and the author of multiple books. He hosts podcasts. He makes and sells beats. But it had been awhile since we last heard new music from 'Print. That changed late last month when he issued a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Alive

Mario Malachi attempts to go it alone with Hydrone but finds a band

Prior to forming Hydrone, Mario Malachi primarily played drums in other bands, so it was a bit of an adjustment when he finally assumed the role of frontman. “I remember the first time I got onstage [with Hydrone]. I got really nervous and I messed up, and then I said into the microphone, ‘Oh, sorry, I don’t really play [guitar],’” said Malachi, who will join bassist Peter Brown and drummer Brian Baker in a concert at Ace of Cups today (Thursday, Oct. 14) in celebration of the trio’s debut full-length, Death Perception (Clean Demon Records). “And I remember my friend took me aside after the show and said, ‘Don’t you ever say that again. You’re onstage playing guitar. It’s what you do.’ And I think that was a pivotal moment for me where I was like, all right, if I want to do something, I’m just going to do it.”
MUSIC
Columbus Alive

Turnstile bassist Franz Lyons returns home to a changing Columbus

Reached on the road for an early October interview, Turnstile bassist Franz Lyons projected an almost Matthew McConaughey level of chill, saying: “I’m chilling so unbelievably hard right now”; “The people on this trip are very cool, no stress”; “We’re always just chilling and kicking around ideas.”. Onstage, however, Lyons...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Alive

Daily Distraction: Check out a new track from Band to Watch snarls

Snarls, a young indie-rock act that was part of Alive's 2019 class of Bands to Watch, is back with a new single, "I'll Follow You," from the group's forthcoming EP, What About Flowers?. Chlo White, Riley Hall, Mick Martinez and Max Martinez went to Seattle to record the EP with...
MUSIC
