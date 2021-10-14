Daily Distraction: Go back in time with Ghost Shirt

Prior to forming Hydrone, Mario Malachi primarily played drums in other bands, so it was a bit of an adjustment when he finally assumed the role of frontman. “I remember the first time I got onstage [with Hydrone]. I got really nervous and I messed up, and then I said into the microphone, ‘Oh, sorry, I don’t really play [guitar],’” said Malachi, who will join bassist Peter Brown and drummer Brian Baker in a concert at Ace of Cups today (Thursday, Oct. 14) in celebration of the trio’s debut full-length, Death Perception (Clean Demon Records). “And I remember my friend took me aside after the show and said, ‘Don’t you ever say that again. You’re onstage playing guitar. It’s what you do.’ And I think that was a pivotal moment for me where I was like, all right, if I want to do something, I’m just going to do it.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO