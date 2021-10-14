Megan Thee Stallion Visits Hot Ones Ahead Of ‘Hottie Sauce’ Launch
Megan Thee Stallion is taking a deep dive into the world of hot sauce–but not before she conquers the spicy wings on First We Feast’s beloved series, Hot Ones. With so many media outlets interviewing our favorite celebrities every single day, things can get a little repetitive not only for us, but for the stars, as well. That’s why Hot Ones has become such a huge phenomenon, luring celebs in with the promise of food before catching them off guard with insane heat. Plus, they’re usually so disoriented by the spice that they answer questions they usually wouldn’t.blackchronicle.com
