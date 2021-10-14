CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Megan Thee Stallion Visits Hot Ones Ahead Of ‘Hottie Sauce’ Launch

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Megan Thee Stallion is taking a deep dive into the world of hot sauce–but not before she conquers the spicy wings on First We Feast’s beloved series, Hot Ones. With so many media outlets interviewing our favorite celebrities every single day, things can get a little repetitive not only for us, but for the stars, as well. That’s why Hot Ones has become such a huge phenomenon, luring celebs in with the promise of food before catching them off guard with insane heat. Plus, they’re usually so disoriented by the spice that they answer questions they usually wouldn’t.

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
energy941.com

Megan Thee Stallion Is Partnering With Popeyes

Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with Popeyes. The partnership includes:. The hot sauce and merch will be available on October 19th. The hot sauce is called, Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce. The sauce is described as sweet, yet bold…just like Megan. It’s made with honey, cider vinegar and Aleppo pepper.
BUSINESS
PopSugar

We're Convinced Megan Thee Stallion's Taste Buds Are Made of Ice After Watching This Hot Ones Video

We don't know about you, but we feel like our head hottie in charge was well overdue for her Hot Ones appearance! Nonetheless, for the latest episode of the YouTube series, Megan Thee Stallion finally took on the Wings of Death challenge like the true hot girl that she is, and she actually handled the heat much better than we would've. During the interview, she bravely ate the super-spicy wings as she talked about how she made her mark in the music industry, working with BTS, the time Cardi B surprised her with a 120-pound albino python on the set of "WAP," and her intense love for anime.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Version of Hit Single

Kidz Bop has been remixing some of your favorite classic hits into children-friendly tunes since 2001. The music brand releases compilation albums of children performing clean versions of the latest hip-hop, pop, and r&b. The next hit to be converted into a family-friendly cover would be Lil Nas X’s single,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Cardi B.
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
RELATIONSHIPS
brproud.com

Real Hot Girl Sauce! Megan Thee Stallion announces Popeyes franchise ownership, mega collaboration

MIAMI (WGNO) — A collaboration between one of “Thee” biggest names in music and the Louisiana Kitchen is taking the world by storm. On Thursday, a savage partnership was announced between Megan Thee Stallion and fast-food chain Popeye’s. Now a Popeye’s franchise owner, the Grammy Award-winning rapper is looking to heat up the kitchen, the fashion industry, and the community.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Proves DJ Akademiks Wrong, Reveals Earnings From Lil Baby Joint Tour

Before the Back Outside tour kicked off, media personality DJ Akademiks was already doubting that Lil Durk and Lil Baby would be able to sell out concert halls and other venues. He reported that the tour was not selling very many tickets, but that was obviously a very premature report because Lil Durk and the others have officially finished their leg of performances, and they're revealing how much money was earned and how many tickets were sold.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Ones#Hot Sauce#Hot Girl#Food Drink#Popeyes
maryvilleforum.com

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion to collaborate again?

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion have hinted at doing another collaboration. The K-Pop septet - comprising RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V and Suga - recently joined forces on a remix of megahit 'Butter', and they've already discussed hitting the studio again in the future. In a conversation captured in...
MUSIC
Austin American-Statesman

Real hot girl scares: After ACL, Megan Thee Stallion stops by Austin's House of Torment

A wise woman once rapped, "All them bitches scary cats, I call 'em Carole Baskins," and then she stuck her tongue out and went "ah!" Megan Thee Stallion is that woman, and on Friday, it was her fulling embracing scares, trading "ah!" for "AAAAAH!" The chart-topping rapper stopped by Austin's beloved House of Torment Haunted House after her Austin City Limits Music Festival set on Oct. 8.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Python
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
blackchronicle.com

Eve Announces Pregnancy With Baby Bump Post On Instagram

On Friday, Eve announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post looking beautiful in black. This is her first child with her British businessman husband, Maximillion Cooper. “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!. ,” she wrote in the caption. “You all know how long we’ve been...
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Drake Says The Sweetest Thing About His Friendship With Adele | Drake | Celebrities

Adele recently released her newest single “Easy On Me” and not only is Drake a big fan of the song, he’s a huge supporter of the artist herself. Via his Instagram Story, the Toronto rapper posted a picture of Adele and the caption: “One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single” … while adding a smile emoji, hearts and “WOIIIIIII” to conclude his thoughts.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Serayah Stuns As Meech’s Baby Mama On “BMF,” Sparks Heart Eye Hysteria

“BMF” viewers are buzzing over actress/singer Serayah’s guest appearance as Meech’s baby mama ‘Lori’ who joined the ever-growing list of swoon-worthy stunners on the hit Starz series. The talented baddie emerged as a rising star on “Empire” before branching out into music and dating fellow actor/singer Jacob Latimore. Latimore, who...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy