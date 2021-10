When Netflix tweeted on Tuesday that “something special” would be coming the next day from David Fincher, many were hoping for a third season of Mindhunter. Instead, what followed on Wednesday was a teaser for Voir, “a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema.” The first episode will see its world premiere on November 13 at AFI Fest. Announcing its full 2021 lineup yesterday, the festival lists Fincher as the executive producer of Voir and, as directors, David Prior, the writer and director of last year’s horror thriller The Empty Man; and Taylor Ramos and Tony Zhou, the creators of Every Frame a Painting, one of the most popular series of video essays in the short history of the form.

