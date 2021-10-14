CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster man charged with homicide in deadly September beating

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gT4rc_0cROUhbf00

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Aaron Robertson, a 33-year-old man from Lancaster City, is charged with third-degree homicide, aggravated assault, and simple assault in relation to the September beating of 36-year-old Brandon Schweers, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Around 7 a.m. on Sept. 1, officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a reported stabbing on the 500 block of Pearl Street. Upon arriving, officers spoke with Schweers, who said that his body hurt all over and he was having trouble breathing. The officers observed injuries to Schweers’ head and knee.

He told officers that Robertson was responsible for his condition, and he said that Robertson had a knife and pepper spray.

Schweers was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

During a Sept. 1 interview with investigators, Robertson admitted to going to Schweers’ home and engaging in a verbal argument with him that led to a physical fight. Robertson also said he struck Schweers multiple times and admitted to taking a knife and pepper spray to Schweers’ house.

Roberston’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 14.

He was initially charged with aggravated and simple assault. The homicide charge was filed after an Oct. 13 autopsy report from the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of Schweers’ death to be multiple traumatic injuries and the manner of his death to be homicide.

abc27 News

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

