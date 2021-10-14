CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa County to lift mask rules for vaccinated people in offices, gyms

By Kate Galbraith
San Francisco Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContra Costa County will join San Francisco and Marin in lifting mask requirements for small groups in settings where everyone is known to be fully vaccinated. Starting Nov. 1, people in offices, gyms, college classrooms and other organized indoor gatherings like religious services may remove their masks provided that everyone is fully vaccinated; no more than 100 people are in attendance; and the same group of people come together on a regular basis.

