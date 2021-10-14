Quick Hits: Early Impressions of Gilmore, Chinn Moving Around, Taylor Stepping Up, + More

Lack of consistent pass rush from Brian Burns

"Brian and I talked about that yesterday. The flow of the game and the things they're doing, he just hasn't had the opportunity like Haason [Reddick] has. Based on formation and backfield sets, and those types of things. I think his productivity will get better as we go. I looked into that and watched the tapes. I don't think it's anything Brian is doing."

Jeremy Chinn playing linebacker

"Based on injuries and different stuff, we had to use Jeremy in different roles. He's adapted real well so he's doing fine. You'll see him grow every week. Not only is he playing a different position at safety in different packages it's slightly different this year. He's growing in the package and as we go, he'll make more and more plays."

Keith Taylor stepping up

"The atmosphere and who he is playing against and all that doesn't seem to bother him at all. I think for Jaycee [Horn] and him, they're rookies but they don't care who they're playing against or how good the guy is. They just go out and play and are confident in their abilities."

First impressions of Stephon Gilmore

"Well, first of all, he's a pro. No ego. Has come in and fit in right away, wants to learn what we're doing. I think all the guys are enjoying him. I'm anxious to see when and how much he can play this year. I think we'll be fortunate that he's here if he can get on the field for us."

