Kyrie Irving Hops On Instagram Live To Defend His Vaccine Stance [Video]
Kyrie Irving hopped on Instagram Live on Wednesday night to defend his reasons for not being vaccinated, despite the Brooklyn Nets not allowing him to return to work. If you have been paying attention to the world of pop culture and sports, you already know Kyrie Irving has been dominating headlines. His decision to not get vaccinated, despite the Nets’ stance on not letting him return until he does so, is seen as silly by some and brave by others.blackchronicle.com
