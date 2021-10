Diana Taurasi led the Phoenix Mercury against the Chicago Sky in the WNBA final. The Mercury lost to the sky in a series of 1-3. The Phoenix City has been hapless since last season as they have failed to secure the Championship in both men’s and women’s NBA Finals. After the rigorous regular-season games and coming above all the losses and injuries, the Phoenix Mercury just came short against their opponents.

BASKETBALL ・ 22 HOURS AGO