Another round of cooler temperatures in store for Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another storm system passing to our north will bring breezy winds Thursday and cooler temperatures Friday into Saturday morning. A scraper system is passing to the north of New Mexico again today, causing some breezy winds this afternoon. A cold front will sweep across New Mexico with this storm system tonight. More of northern New Mexico will see freezing temperatures Friday morning and colder temperatures state-wide in the afternoon. Parts of eastern New Mexico will wake up to freezing temperatures on Saturday morning.