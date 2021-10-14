CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gonzales County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Gonzales by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-16 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 12:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 730 AM CDT. Target Area: Gonzales The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River at Gonzales affecting Gonzales County. For the Guadalupe River...including Hunt, Kerrville, Comfort, Spring Branch, Sattler, NB Abv Comal, New Braunfels, NB Below Comal, Hwy 123 BR at Seguin, Luling, Luling, Gonzales, Westhoff, Cuero Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River at Gonzales. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 6:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 34.6 feet. * Flood stage is 31.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Saturday was 40.99 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.8 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 34.0 feet, Pastureland northwest of Gonzales between the Guadalupe and San Marcos Rivers is flooded. Lowest areas of the city park flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 34.6 feet on 05/08/1972. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Guadalupe River Gonzales 31.0 34.6 Sat 6 pm CDT 19.5 14.4 13.4

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for...
POTUS
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
Reuters

Kidnapping in Haiti shines spotlight on gangs, risk experts say

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries pulled its American staff out of the country for nine months because of political unrest before returning them last year, according to the group's 2020 annual report. The kidnapping of 17 missionaries over the weekend has underlined a different, growing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kerrville, TX
City
San Marcos, TX
City
Gonzales, TX
City
Spring, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
City
Spring Branch, TX
City
Luling, TX
City
Seguin, TX
County
Gonzales County, TX
City
Westhoff, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Reuters

N.Korea fires ballistic missile as military activity surges

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, officials in South Korea and Japan said, as Seoul opens a major arms fair, spy chiefs meet to discuss the nuclear standoff, and South Korea prepares for a space launch. The...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Nb Abv Comal#Nb Below Comal

Comments / 0

Community Policy