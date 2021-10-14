Flood Warning issued for Gonzales by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-17 12:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 730 AM CDT. Target Area: Gonzales The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River at Gonzales affecting Gonzales County. For the Guadalupe River...including Hunt, Kerrville, Comfort, Spring Branch, Sattler, NB Abv Comal, New Braunfels, NB Below Comal, Hwy 123 BR at Seguin, Luling, Luling, Gonzales, Westhoff, Cuero Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River at Gonzales. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 6:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 34.6 feet. * Flood stage is 31.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Saturday was 40.99 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.8 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 34.0 feet, Pastureland northwest of Gonzales between the Guadalupe and San Marcos Rivers is flooded. Lowest areas of the city park flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 34.6 feet on 05/08/1972. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Guadalupe River Gonzales 31.0 34.6 Sat 6 pm CDT 19.5 14.4 13.4