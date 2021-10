Melissa Joan Hart is pouring cold water on a potential reboot of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." "I've never really wanted to go back to Sabrina. As much as I had a blast on the show, I think it would be over-critiqued, and I don't think it would be successful," she surmised in a chat with E! News. "It's kind of like the last 'Game of Thrones', right? Everybody has predicted for years how they think it should end, and by the time you do it, you're disappointing so many people."

