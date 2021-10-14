CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Rumors: Astros To Be Without Key Pitcher For ALCS Vs. Red Sox

By Adam London
NESN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Astros reportedly will not have one of their best arms available for the American League Championship Series. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman on Thursday reported that Lance McCullers Jr. likely will be inactive for Houston’s best-of-seven set against the Boston Red Sox. McCullers was pulled from Game 4 of the Astros’ AL Division Series against the White Sox on Tuesday after the fourth inning due to forearm tightness.

NESN

