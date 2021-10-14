CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Byron Murphy Returns to Practice; Cardinals Thursday Notebook

By Alex Weiner
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqEfJ_0cROSsrA00

It must have been good to be back for cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson.

The duo returned during the open portion of Thursday's Cardinals practice after missing Sunday's game with ribs injuries.

They were dancing to the music playing in between drills, although they were not participating in everything going on during the open part of practice.

"Hopefully, both guys can go this week," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said after practice. "It's early, it's only Thursday, so we've got two more days to vet those guys and see where they are."

Linebacker Jordan Hicks (toe) was absent, as was wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (illness).

Practice notes

COVID-19

The Cardinals received bad news earlier this week as edge rusher Chandler Jones tested positive for COVID-19 and is now on reserve.

On Thursday morning, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported more dubious news for the Cardinals.

This could be problematic for this week's game against the Cleveland Browns. Who tested positive aside from Jones has not been reported, but they could show up on the COVID-19 list soon enough.

Zaven Collins

If Hicks is unable to play this week or is limited, then rookie Zaven Collins' role could be heightened.

Hicks has played every defensive snap for the past three games. Collins played over half of his team's defensive snaps for just the first time this year last week.

Joseph sounded like Collins is going to be a key contributor regardless of Hicks' status.

"This week's going to be huge for him," Joseph said. "It's going to be a running game. It's no secret ... So hopefully he's up for the task. He was drafted to do so."

Joseph breaks down Browns offense

Joseph knows what to expect from Cleveland this week. The Browns run a run-heavy offense led by running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

No other team in the league has run the ball as many times as the Browns.

"To beat this team is to contain the run game," Joseph said. "They're first in every run category in the league right now and it's fun to watch because it's old school football and it's winning football, burns clock."

He complimented both Chubb's and Hunt's ability to read holes and make necessary cuts to break free.

J.J. Watt's big day

Joseph said Watt had his best performance as a Cardinal last week against the 49ers.

The veteran defensive end had four quarterback hits and a key pass breakup late in the game.

But he had a special day off the field as well.

After the game, he joined his grandmother and parents in a suite at State Farm Stadium.

They turned on the Chicago Red Stars soccer match as Kealia Ohai Watt, J.J.'s wife, was playing.

"It was just a surreal moment to win an NFL game and then to go up into a suite, check my brother's stats on the way up to the suite from his NFL game and then get to watch my wife's professional soccer game," Watt said.

Daily stat

The Browns receptions leader this year is running back Kareem Hunt with 17 followed by tight end David Njoku with 14. Wide receiver Rashard Higgins is the only wide out with double-digit catches this year.

This is a testament to how often the Browns use 13-personnel (one receiver, three tight ends), run the ball and utilize screens.

Comments / 0

Related
All Cardinals

It Takes a Village: Cardinals Support Rookie LB Zaven Collins

Ever since the regular season began and it became clear that rookie linebacker Zaven Collins would not be calling the defensive signals and Jordan Hicks had won back the job he was told he couldn’t even compete for, we have frequently heard the “week-to-week” explanation for why Collins hasn’t been playing many snaps.
NFL
All Cardinals

Vance Joseph Speaks Following Cardinals Win Over Browns

Always expect the unexpected in the National Football League. That rings especially true during COVID times, and hits even harder for an Arizona Cardinals organization that has seen quite the change in personnel in the last 72 hours. The Cardinals expected to go into their meeting with the Cleveland Browns...
NFL
All Cardinals

Sunday Snap Counts: Many Contributed and 'No One Blinked'

Several weeks ago, in the days leading up to the opening of the regular season, Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt was joking about practice-squad defensive linemen Jonathan and Jeremiah Ledbetter, who signed on the same day, but are not related. Saturday, Jonathan had to prepare quickly to make the trip...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#The Cleveland Browns
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Has Landed A New Job With The NFL

Marshawn Lynch is returning to the NFL. Well, sort of. On Tuesday, it was announced that he’ll be joining the NFL Players Association. For the first time ever, the NFLPA will have a chief brand ambassador. Lynch has been assigned this new role, as he’ll be tasked with supporting the development of past, current and future players on and off the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response To Question About His Face

Why was Bill Belichick bleeding on the sideline last night?. The New England Patriots head coach was asked about that on Monday. Belichick was seen with some blood on his nose and his mouth during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. New England lost to Dallas, 35-29, at Gillette...
NFL
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
262
Followers
564
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy