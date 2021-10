It’s hard to imagine a better start to the season for the Ottawa Senators, not just because they won their home opener, but also because they did it against their bitter rivals in the Toronto Maple Leafs. There was plenty to like about their first game of the season, but there were also some things that you hope to see corrected as soon as possible. That is to be expected for a young team like the Sens, but they found a way to overcome those shortcomings and win the game, and that alone deserves credit.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO