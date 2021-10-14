CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Game day information, how to watch, stream, listen

By Stacey Blackwood
 4 days ago
Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 Alabama will look to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss last weekend as they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs this Saturday in Starkville.

The last time Nick Saban and the Tide suffered back-to-back losses was back in 2013 when Alabama lost to Auburn in the Iron Bowl and then Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.

Alabama still has a lot to play for this season. Let’s see if the Tide can get back on track against the Bulldogs.

Here is how you can watch:

Kickoff, How to Watch/Stream/Listen

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 16

Location: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi

Television: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network/ TuneIn app

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

