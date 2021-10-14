Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Game day information, how to watch, stream, listen
No. 5 Alabama will look to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss last weekend as they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs this Saturday in Starkville.
The last time Nick Saban and the Tide suffered back-to-back losses was back in 2013 when Alabama lost to Auburn in the Iron Bowl and then Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.
Alabama still has a lot to play for this season. Let’s see if the Tide can get back on track against the Bulldogs.
Here is how you can watch:
Kickoff, How to Watch/Stream/Listen
Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 16
Location: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi
Television: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George)
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network/ TuneIn app
Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.
Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American, and more on ESPN+
Comments / 0