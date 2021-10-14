Thursday Round-Up: Gabe Jackson Talks Adjustments With Geno Smith Starting At Quarterback

Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's out there today — Thursday, October 14 — about your Seattle Seahawks. Gabe Jackson Joins 710 ESPN's "Wyman & Bob" The last quarterback not named Russell Wilson to start a regular season game for the Seahawks was the late Tarvaris Jackson on a New Year's Day loss to the Cardinals in 2012. That will change this Sunday, with Geno Smith set to suit up as Wilson recovers from finger surgery. Smith will be making his first ever start with the Seahawks and his first in the NFL since 2017, when the New York Giants turned to Smith and ended then-Giants quarterback Eli Manning's streak of 210 consecutive starts.