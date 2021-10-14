CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Thursday Round-Up: Gabe Jackson Talks Adjustments With Geno Smith Starting At Quarterback

By Jordan Duncan
seattle Seahawks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's out there today — Thursday, October 14 — about your Seattle Seahawks. Gabe Jackson Joins 710 ESPN's "Wyman & Bob" The last quarterback not named Russell Wilson to start a regular season game for the Seahawks was the late Tarvaris Jackson on a New Year's Day loss to the Cardinals in 2012. That will change this Sunday, with Geno Smith set to suit up as Wilson recovers from finger surgery. Smith will be making his first ever start with the Seahawks and his first in the NFL since 2017, when the New York Giants turned to Smith and ended then-Giants quarterback Eli Manning's streak of 210 consecutive starts.

www.seahawks.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
hypefresh.co

Russell Wilson Mourns Best Friend’s Death

Loosing a best friend can be tough on anyone. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently lost his bestfriend Trevor Moawad to Cancer. Of course, the football player didn’t take the news of Moawad’s passing lightly. Since his death, Wilson and his famous wife Ciara, have mourned over the untimely death of their friend. Recently, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback gave a tribute to his dear friend.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tarvaris Jackson
Tacoma News Tribune

For Pete Carroll, the idea of bringing back Richard Sherman to Seahawks was complicated

Richard Sherman didn’t sign back with the Seahawks. He was never going to. Not now. The 33-year-old former Seahawks All-Pro cornerback and charter member of their famed “Legion of Boom” defensive secondary signed with the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wednesday. “Not as nerve-wracking to do it in year 11,...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Steelers fan runs on field, immediately embarrasses himself

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan runs onto the field during Sunday Night Football vs. the Seattle Seahawks. If the Sunday Night Football contest between the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers was not doing it for you, check out this fan running onto Heinz Field like he had nothing left to lose.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#Cardinals#The New York Giants#Mountaineer#Wyman Bob#Raiders#Sec
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Rumors: Bills, Seahawks, Giants, More Eying CBs; Broncos Possible Sellers

Cornerbacks are in high demand ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline and the Denver Broncos could be a good match for teams. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Houston Texans and New York Giants are among the squads who have "monitored the cornerback market" this season.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Picks And Predictions For Week 6 Matchup Against the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Seahawks head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on Sunday Night Football at 5:20 p.m. on NBC. Here's what local and national media are predicting will happen:. The Athletic Seahawks writer Michael-Shawn Dugar believes the Seahawks can win if they pressure Ben Roethlisberger. Dugar has the Hawks winning in a close game 23-22.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Russell Wilson injury update: Seattle Seahawks reveal earliest QB can return

The Seattle Seahawks placed quarterback Russell Wilson on injured reserve, knocking him out for at least three games. The earliest Wilson could return to play is Nov. 10 against the Green Bay Packers. Wilson injured the middle finger of his throwing hand during last week’s Thursday night game against the...
NFL
KOMO News

What you need to know about Geno Smith as he's poised to start for Seattle

Russell had surgery Friday marking the end of a 149 game streak with him starting at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. The news from his doctor, highly encouraging, that he will return to action this season. But, Seattle needs to win and needs to do so now. That means, barring...
NFL
Seattle Times

Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor’s CT scans come back ‘clear,’ Pete Carroll says

PITTSBURGH — Seahawks second-year defensive end Darrell Taylor may have escaped significant injury following a scary situation in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 23-20 overtime loss at Pittsburgh. Taylor was carted off the field after he fell to the ground on his back after making a tackle of Steeler running...
NFL
voiceofmotown.com

Geno Smith Finally Got a Chance and He Showed Out

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Geno Smith finally got an opportunity to shine last night in the Seattle Seahawks versus Los Angeles Rams game and he made the most of it!. Smith was inserted into the game for the first time this season when the Seattle...
NFL
AOL Corp

Rams overcome slow start, Geno Smith-led comeback to beat Seahawks

On paper, it looked as if fans were going to be in store for a great “Thursday Night Football” matchup. While “great” may not be the right way to describe it, the game was certainly an entertaining — and unusual — one. The Los Angeles Rams overcame a slow start...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson replaced by Geno Smith due to dislocated finger

Russell Wilson was replaced by Geno Smith in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game between his Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams due to a dislocated finger. Wilson was attempting a pass on a 2nd-and-14 play in the third quarter and his fingers hit Aaron Donald’s arm as the quarterback followed through.
NFL
wvsportsnow.com

WATCH: Former WVU Star Geno Smith Shines in Relief Appearance for the Seahawks

Former West Virginia star quarterback Geno Smith hadn’t thrown a touchdown pass in nearly four years coming into Thursday night, but when forced into action against the Los Angeles Rams, he didn’t miss a beat. With Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson forced out of the game with a finger...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Instant Lookback: Geno Smith Executes Clinical Drive For TD

Quarterback Geno Smith came in for an injured Russell Wilson and led a 10-play 98-yard touchdown drive. Smith completed a 23-yard pass to DK Metcalf for a touchdown. Smith went 7 for 7 for 7 for 72 yards and a touchdown on the drive.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy