Boston, MA

How Genes Influence Food Choices, Obesity

By Jillian McKoy
Boston University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists say new information about the genetic links behind food intake, obesity, and diabetes could lead to improved prevention and treatment. In the largest ever study to examine how genetic factors affect a person’s food choices and consumption, a Boston-based team of researchers have identified more than two dozen regions of genetic sequences that may affect individuals’ food intake. They hope that their discovery, published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, will illuminate new treatment strategies to curb the obesity epidemic.

IN THIS ARTICLE
