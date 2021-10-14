CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Daniel Craig Prefers Going to Gay Bars So He Doesn’t Get in Fights With ‘Aggressive’ Straight Men

meaws.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA clear preference. During Daniel Craig’s recent appearance on the “Lunch with Bruce” podcast, the England native revealed why he favors grabbing drinks at a gay bar.“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” the No Time to Die star, 53, explained to host Bruce Bozzi during a Monday, October 11, podcast episode. “One of the reasons [is] because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often,” noting that he got “very sick” of the “aggressive d—k swinging in hetero bars” when he was single.“I didn’t want to end up being in a punch-up.

meaws.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Daniel Craig felt like he couldn’t play Bond anymore after Spectre

Following the release of Spectre, Daniel Craig didn’t seem too happy about being James Bond. He notoriously joked with Time Out that he’d rather “slash his own wrists” than play Bond again, and said he’d only play the international man of mystery again for the money. Craig clearly changed his...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Daniel Craig: I feel safer in gay bars

Daniel Craig feels "safer" in gay bars. The 'No Time To Die' star - who is married to Rachel Weisz, with whom he has a three-year-old daughter - has admitted he often frequents bars made for members of the LGBTQ community over other establishments because he doesn't "get into fights" with other patrons as often.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

James Bond Star Daniel Craig Likes To Visit Gay Bars. This Is Why.

Daniel Craig is most known for playing the uber-macho James Bond in a series of films, but the star recently said he likes to visit gay bars. "I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” Craig told a SiriusXm podcast. “One of the reasons [is] because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often.”
CELEBRITIES
kcur.org

What makes Daniel Craig's Bond so memorable

If you're concerned about sitting through the 2 hours and 43 minute length of this film, screenwriter John Ingle believes that "at the very least, Craig's performance will carry you through." Ingle, along with film professor Mitch O'Brien, hosts the 007x7 podcast, which examines the Bond films 7 minutes at...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Bar#Straight Men#British
Marconews.com

'I didn't feel I could do it anymore': Daniel Craig on why he almost quit Bond before 'No Time to Die'

There are many things Daniel Craig is going to miss about playing James Bond. For one, the strangers at restaurants who send him over free martinis. That has happened "plenty of times, usually at about 11 o'clock in the morning," Craig, 53, says with a chuckle. "That's certainly not the time for me to drink cocktails anymore. It may have been in the past."
MOVIES
Wenatchee World

'No Time to Die' review: Daniel Craig's last James Bond movie prefers it serious, not silly

We all have our own relationship with James Bond. Mine goes back to being high school age, giggling over popcorn as Roger Moore said wisecracky things and drank martinis and drove too fast and … well, I was never quite sure what exactly Bond was doing over there in the British Secret Service, whatever that was, but it all felt terribly grown-up and fun. And though now I’m older and presumably a tad wiser, my Bond-meter seems to have been permanently set long ago. Bond movies are supposed to be fun, and while I’ve found a lot to admire in the Daniel Craig era (my favorite: “Skyfall,” for the Roger Deakins cinematography and for the great Judi Dench), I do miss the silliness.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Bachelorette and Bachelor Weekend in Las Vegas

Watch: The Blonds Call Paris Hilton the "Ultimate Blonde" at NYFW. "Nothing in This World" could top Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's latest celebration. The couple, who got engaged in February after dating for over a year, is one step closer to becoming husband and wife. On Friday, Oct. 8, the reality TV star and entrepreneur took Las Vegas by storm as they kicked off their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued By Neighbor For Alleged Underground Vault, But What's Really Going On?

The Kardashian-Jenners keep their fans well-informed of their lavish lifestyle via social media. They even make it absolutely, perfectly clear that their toddler’s gold chains are, like, totally real. But can't the Kardashians have their cake and build under the foundations of their mansions, too? A neighbor of Kim Kardashian’s is reportedly suing her over an alleged underground vault, but there's supposedly more to the story.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy