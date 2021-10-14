Daniel Craig Prefers Going to Gay Bars So He Doesn’t Get in Fights With ‘Aggressive’ Straight Men
A clear preference. During Daniel Craig’s recent appearance on the “Lunch with Bruce” podcast, the England native revealed why he favors grabbing drinks at a gay bar.“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember,” the No Time to Die star, 53, explained to host Bruce Bozzi during a Monday, October 11, podcast episode. “One of the reasons [is] because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often,” noting that he got “very sick” of the “aggressive d—k swinging in hetero bars” when he was single.“I didn’t want to end up being in a punch-up.meaws.com
