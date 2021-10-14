CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live on Oct. 19 at 12:30 p.m. ET: How Salesforce and WPP are helping brands confront the cookieless future

By John Dioso
Advertising Age
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the ad industry, there have been two great disruptions of the past year-plus. The great pandemic changed the world. The great data disruption promises to transform the ad world almost as radically. In times of turmoil, it's natural to look to our leaders for guidance and support. Salesforce, the...

adage.com

The Motley Fool

How Salesforce Wins at Land and Expand

During its recent investor day presentation, Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) detailed how much of the company's growth has come from customers increasing their adoption of its cloud services. In fiscal year 2022, the majority of the company's annual recurring revenue is from customers with four or more clouds. In this episode of...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

How will Salesforce follow the trail Marc Benioff blazed?

Welcome to Protocol | Enterprise, your comprehensive roundup of everything you need to know about cloud and enterprise software. This Monday: Inside the wild world of Salesforce, Zoom plots a new future and Informatica files for an IPO. The Big Story. From cars to Cartier. When an employee at Salesforce...
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Can ‘newfound respect’ for Shiba Inu help it cross $1

October has been a good boy where the Shiba Inu [SHIB] token is concerned. With a meteoric price rally, the meme coin seems close to hounding its highs from earlier this year. Recently, crypto researcher and reviewer Max Maher tried to analyze Shiba Inu’s popularity but instead found himself drawing a very unexpected conclusion.
PETS
#Wpp#Linkedin#Crm#Ios#Vp#Ad Age Studio 30
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Amazon seeks 150,000 seasonal hires in addition to more than 150,000 previously announced job openings

Amazon.com Inc. said Monday that it's looking for 150,000 seasonal hires, both full- and part-time. This is in addition to the previously announced goal of adding 40,000 corporate and tech workers and 125,000 fulfillment and transportation workers. "Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods," said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, in a statement. Workers receive a starting wage of $18 per hour, a sign-up bonus of up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour in many locations depending on the shift. Among the states with the most seasonal openings are Arizona, California and New York. Amazon says many seasonal workers come back year after year. Amazon stock is up 4.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 19% for the period.
BUSINESS
Advertising Age

Why the ‘metaverse’ represents a revolution in advertising

The “metaverse” is the next great revolution in computing. This concept of the future of the internet promises to bring the physical world together with new technologies that are only starting to transform the way people interact with one another, amuse themselves, go shopping and engage in other everyday activities.
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Advertising Age

Omnicom looks to build a database of certified diverse creators

In an effort to support and diversify the creators its clients work with, Omnicom Media Group is looking to help creators get certified. The agency is working with the National Minority Suppliers Development Council (NMSDC), an organization that certifies and supports minority-owned businesses, to certify OMG’s creators as Minority Business Enterprises (MBE).
BUSINESS
Advertising Age

Ebay pushes sustainability message with a lively earworm

In the run-up to the United Nations' 201 Climate Change Conference, COP26, brands have been actively touting their environmental credentials, as in Hitachi's "zero carbon-powered ad" and McDonald's spot showcasing its sustainability goals. Now Ebay is pushing its concerns for the planet in its latest U.K. spot. Rather than preaching, however, the brand is taking a feel-good musical approach with a tune that may get stuck in your head.
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Advertising Age

Meet the new agency that knows you hate ads

Marcel Yunes and Rick Williams know that everyone swipes past Instagram ads and spaces out during commercial breaks. That’s what Williams said is the core idea of the duo’s new agency Fable.works: “Nobody loves ads.” Although, after a brief and dramatic pause, he clarified, “Or at least things that look like ads.”
BUSINESS
Advertising Age

TikTok appoints Publicis Groupe's Le Truc to global creative brief

TikTok today debuts a global creative campaign after appointing Publicis Groupe's recently launched U.S.-based center of creative excellence Le Truc to work on the brief. The new work features the tagline "You have to see it" and stars ordinary people, celebrities and TikTok creators discussing cultural moments on the platform.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Advertising Age

Nielsen rebrands amid measurement troubles

Nielsen is reinventing itself after a series of missteps that have brought the long-dominant measurement giant’s status into question, with the company debuting a new logo and mission statement today with the aim of changing the perception of the company. The move comes after a whirlwind year for Nielsen, which...
BUSINESS
Advertising Age

The top 5 creative campaigns you need to know about right now

This week: Crunchy fries with a side of shade, unvarnished parenting and a kinder, gentler way out of debt. Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis. Wendy’s took a break from touting its fresh beef to jab at mega-rival McDonald’s in a not-too-subtle spot that calls out the bigger chain’s “cold and soggy fries.” That’s juxtaposed with Wendy’s all-new hot and crispy French fries, the first revamp since 2010. Starting with 20 different cuts of potato, the brand narrowed it down to the winner with taste tests at restaurants and says customers prefer them 2-to-1 over McDonald’s.
PARENTING
Advertising Age

Snapchat takes over a Shake Shack for an Advertising Week AR collaboration

In time for Advertising Week, Snapchat is taking over Shake Shack's Hudson Yards restaurant with an augmented reality shopping experience that highlights its lenses and other technology. The Snap Shack collaboration will feature Snapchat’s QR codes, called Snapcodes, on the walls and on food packaging. The Snapcodes will bring up...
TECHNOLOGY

