HNTB hiring leads to expanded downtown Milwaukee lease

By Sean Ryan
Milwaukee Business Journal
 4 days ago
Engineering firm HNTB expands the lease for its downtown Milwaukee office and is hiring to fill 30 more positions there.

www.bizjournals.com

