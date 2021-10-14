CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Collins, CO

Universities facing trend of fewer international students

By Elizabeth Ruiz
kshb.com
 4 days ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Andrew Zhang is a graduate student at Colorado State University. He's majoring in computer information systems. He’s from China and has been studying in the U.S. for five years. “My family encouraged me to come to study in the United States,” Zhang said. He says he’s...

www.kshb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
the-college-reporter.com

International Students: Perceptions of America

After an academic year without international students on campus, Franklin & Marshall College has once again welcomed hundreds of people from around the world to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. With a nearly twenty percent international population, F&M, for many, is the first place in the United States some get to call home. According to Jessica Haile of the Joseph International Center, “F&M’s student visa population has 44 countries represented so far as their citizenship. These are all students that are non-US citizens, non-US permanent residents. Here on a student visa.”
LANCASTER, PA
US News and World Report

15 Affordable Colleges for International Students

Schools with the lowest costs for international students. Between travel, visas and many universities charging higher tuition for nonresidents, the cost to study in the U.S. can be steep. While heavily populated states such as California and New York dominate when it comes to the number of international students, budget-minded learners can often find good deals in less traditional destinations. Of the 233 ranked schools that enrolled at least 25 international students and reported total costs for international students to U.S. News in an annual survey, the majority of the 15 most affordable colleges are located in the Midwest. Annual costs for international students at these schools come in at a high of $33,086 and go as low as $26,035. Total costs include tuition and fees charged to international students -- plus room and board, books, transportation and other expenses. They do not account for any financial aid awarded. Here are the 15 U.S. colleges and universities with the lowest reported total cost for international students in 2021-22. Schools that did not report total costs for international students are excluded.
COLLEGES
University of Indianapolis

University of Indianapolis celebrates International Education Month

The fifth annual International Education Month gets underway from mid-October to mid-November, with a variety of performing arts, film, lectures, and interactive events designed to showcase international, indigenous, and migrant cultures at the University of Indianapolis and the rich benefits of intercultural exchange. Highlights include the 33rd Annual Celebration of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Education
Fort Collins, CO
Education
City
Fort Collins, CO
thepostathens.com

International students, alumni reflect on their time at OU

Thomas Opiyo Okumu is a graduate student studying international developmental studies, and he is originally from Kenya. He explained that he came to OU for the International Development Studies Program, one only offered at a few universities. He also chose OU because he found the school had a good reputation.
ATHENS, OH
odu.edu

International Student Series: Career Fair Prep

If you are seeking employment in the United States, it is important to understand the dos and don'ts. Learn strategies to ensure you know how to best work the career fair to your advantage. This interactive workshop will give you an overview of how to prepare, what to expect and the logistics of the fair. Please make sure to attend other workshops offered by the Career Development Services every semester to learn more in-depth information on the topics covered in this fast-paced workshop.
NORFOLK, VA
breezejmu.org

International students experience a different Family Weekend

When people think of Family Weekend, they most likely picture a reunion with the people who have been in their lives the longest — not sitting in their room alone, wondering what could’ve been. At JMU, Family Weekend is a time for students to show their loved ones what campus...
HARRISONBURG, VA
ozarks.edu

Psychology Students Present Research at International Conference

A trio of University of the Ozarks psychology students had the rare opportunity as undergraduates to present their research at a major international conference this past summer. (Pictured, from left) Isabella Matute, Katerin Alvarado and Solange Avalo joined recent graduate Laura Gochez in presenting at the 2021 American Psychological Association...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Students#International Education#Hate Crime#Colorado State University#Chinese#Csu
State News

Why students should care about international news

According to that study, 57 percent of people throughout the world follow international news. If you focus solely on the U.S., that number grows to 68 percent. This is a small number compared to the numbers for national and local news following. International relations professor, Robert Brathwaite, thinks that one...
EDUCATION
Iowa State Daily

Student Government wants to aid international students in their travels home

Student Government's Director of International Student Experience Jidong Sun, a senior majoring in computer engineering, spoke about the Travel Assistance Project, an initiative to aid international students in travel-related problems. Sun conducted a volunteer-based survey among international students about their experiences with traveling to and from Ames, which he presented...
AMES, IA
WILX-TV

International Students excited travel restrictions lifted

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Travel restrictions have been difficult for so many. Some local international students attending Michigan State University haven’t been able to see their families for almost two years. In November, they finally will be able to. The United States plans to open its borders to vaccinated international...
MICHIGAN STATE
oberlinreview.org

Why Must International Students Assimilate?

I remember flying into Cleveland from Mumbai two years ago, excited at how drastically my life was about to change and how lucky I was to be able to live my dreams. Three months into my stay at Oberlin, as my giddy excitement began to wane, I realized that while most of my identities were accepted and celebrated, being international was not one of them. I use the word “international” for anyone who has spent most of their life outside of the U.S., irrespective of their passport status.
OBERLIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Singapore
Country
China
WMDT.com

New partnership with DSU brings international opportunities for students

DOVER, Del. – On Monday morning, the U.S. Agency for International Development made an historic partnership with its first historically black college, Delaware State University. “It’s one of those really important seeds that if planted correctly, could grow a really big tree,” says DSU’s President, Dr. Tony Allen. DSU took...
DELAWARE STATE
utoledo.edu

Research, Opportunity Lead International Transfer Student to UToledo

How does a student who lives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, more than 7,000 miles from Ohio, end up in pharmacy school at The University of Toledo?. For 23-year-old Isaac Kaba, an honors student who transferred this fall to UToledo from the University of Kinshasa, the answer involves a scholarship, a UToledo professor and a hunger to learn more.
TOLEDO, OH
The Independent

China drafts new law that will see parents punished if children exhibit ‘very bad behaviour’

Parents of children who exhibit “very bad behaviour” or commit crimes could soon be punished in China under a new law.Parents and guardians will be reprimanded and could be ordered to go through family education guidance programmes if prosecutors find any criminal or “very bad behaviour” in their children, according to the draft of the family education promotion bill that will be reviewed by the Chinese government this week.“There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause,” said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National...
EDUCATION
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
oxfordobserver.org

Education majors return to face-to-face student teaching

For student teacher Morgan Rost, the daily routine became an ingrained habit – up at 5:40 a.m., don her pre-laid out clothes, grab her pre-packed lunch and hit the road for her 40-minute drive from Oxford to Harrison Junior School. “Waking up early wasn’t the issue, adjusting my lifestyle to...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy