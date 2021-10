October 10, 2021 - SACRAMENTO - California State Association of Counties, the voice of California’s 58 Counties, reacts to Governor Newsom signing broadband legislation. California’s Counties applaud Governor Newsom, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, and Senator Lena Gonzalez for working together to seize the moment and answer the call to increase broadband access and affordability this legislative session. AB 14 (Aguiar-Curry) and SB 4 (Gonzalez), which were signed last Friday, join SB 156 in a series of legislative victories including historic broadband infrastructure funding to close the digital divide in California.

