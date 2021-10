Ten lawsuits have been filed naming Menorah Park, Montefiore and its former administrator, Ariel Hyman, as defendants following the deaths of residents who had COVID-19. While the first wrongful death, nursing home neglect and/or medical malpractice lawsuit was filed Dec. 15, 2020, as the Cleveland Jewish News previously reported, nine have been filed in recent days in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.