BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready, Western New York, near peak and peak fall color is here and across much of the state this week. In the seventh update of ILOVENY.COM's New York State Fall Foliage Map, more of the state shows near peak or peak fall color with the first reports of past peak conditions in parts of the Adirondacks and Catskills.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO