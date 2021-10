To the protesters who greeted First Lady Jill Biden with signs Wednesday with expletives on them. More than one carried flags with the name “Biden” and an expletive preceding it as the first lady arrived Oct. 13 at The Learning Hub in Allentown. We acknowledge we all have a First Amendment right to express our opinions of political candidates and their wives, but there’s no need to stoop to name calling or profanity. Dissent is one thing, embarrassing yourselves and the Lehigh Valley is another.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO