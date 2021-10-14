CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-year-old charged with sexual battery after assault at Douglas S. Freeman High School

By Emma North
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department said two girls were assaulted on or near the campus of Douglas S. Freeman High School on Thursday, Sept. 30. The suspected assaulter was brought into custody for charges related to that incident and another one that occurred in Short Pump.

The assault that occurred at the school was reported to a Henrico Police School Resource Officer that morning. This prompted the school district and police department to investigate the incident.

Henrico Police found information that connected the school attack to another one that happened the day before outside of a commercial building on W. Broad Street near Cox Road.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Hien The Dinh in connection to the pair of assaults. He has been charged with assault, two counts of sexual battery and trespassing.

