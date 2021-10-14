CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

A Triad city is winning national awards for its bridges

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Salem Parkway project was an immense project by NC DOT that collaborated with the city of Winston-Salem and the Creative Corridors Coalition. Creative Corridors helped fund the improvements such as two pedestrian bridges designed by world-renowned architects and landscape architects. Some of the projects included more aesthetic features such as enhanced fencing, landscaping, and brick retaining walls.

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

FREE food market & medical clinic opening in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Going up and down the aisles of a grocery store and picking whatever is on your list is a luxury for many folks in our area. For folks who get food from pantries and such, a bag of surprise mixed items is the norm. A new kind of pantry is in Greensboro, one where you can shop for the items your family likes most.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Government
Winston-salem, NC
Traffic
WFMY NEWS2

Steel Hands Brewing opening taproom in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new brewery will soon call Greensboro home. Steel Hands Brewing is based in Cayce, South Carolina. On Friday, the brewing company broke ground on a new taproom off West Gate City Boulevard, where they will brew and bottle their own beer. It'll be right across the street from the Greensboro Coliseum.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell answers your questions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell joins us to answer your questions on everything from unclaimed cash to money for NCDOT projects in the triad. You can always search your name on the North Carolina unclaimed cash site to see if you have property or money. It's a free service. We've linked you to it. Don't Goggle it.
POLITICS
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy