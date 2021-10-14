A Triad city is winning national awards for its bridges
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Salem Parkway project was an immense project by NC DOT that collaborated with the city of Winston-Salem and the Creative Corridors Coalition. Creative Corridors helped fund the improvements such as two pedestrian bridges designed by world-renowned architects and landscape architects. Some of the projects included more aesthetic features such as enhanced fencing, landscaping, and brick retaining walls.www.wfmynews2.com
