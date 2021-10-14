CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ Is Taking Fans On An ‘Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives’ In An Upcoming Documentary

By Jessica Howard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Disney is known for being a bit secretive when it comes to how their magic gets made, an upcoming documentary is here to shed some light on the company’s history as well as a whole lot of iconic artifacts that are sure to make fans swoon. For the first time ever, Disney is opening their archives up to the public in a full-length documentary titled Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives. While the film has previously been viewed by members of D23 — the official Disney fan club — this marks the first time the company has viewing access to the general public, well, if you have Disney+, that is. The documentary is set to premiere exclusively on the streaming service on November 19.

