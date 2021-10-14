Drought the likely cause for poor nesting success for prairie grouse on the Fort Pierre National Grassland this year

Sharp-tailed grouse and greater prairie-chickens had low reproductive success this year on the Fort Pierre National Grassland in central South Dakota. District Ranger Dan Svingen says wings collected from six donation boxes on the FPNG during the first three weeks of the 2021 hunting season showed an overall juvenile to adult ratio of 0.74 to 1. Last year’s (2020) ratio was 2.1 to 1. He says the long-term average juvenile to adult ratio, between 1992 and 2021, was 2 juvenile birds harvested for each adult bird harvested.