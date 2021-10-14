CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Pierre, SD

Drought the likely cause for poor nesting success for prairie grouse on the Fort Pierre National Grassland this year

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharp-tailed grouse and greater prairie-chickens had low reproductive success this year on the Fort Pierre National Grassland in central South Dakota. District Ranger Dan Svingen says wings collected from six donation boxes on the FPNG during the first three weeks of the 2021 hunting season showed an overall juvenile to adult ratio of 0.74 to 1. Last year’s (2020) ratio was 2.1 to 1. He says the long-term average juvenile to adult ratio, between 1992 and 2021, was 2 juvenile birds harvested for each adult bird harvested.

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierre, SD
State
South Dakota State
Reuters

N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The launch, reported by officials in...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sharp Tailed Grouse#Drought#Nesting#Birds#Fpng
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy